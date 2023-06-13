Ukraine claims seven villages liberated in counter-offensive push

'The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward,' says Zelensky, 'this is very important'

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Gana Malyar said that a counter-operation against invading Russian forces successfully took back seven villages on Monday.

“The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward, this is very important," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. "I thank our guys for every Ukrainian flag that is now returning to its rightful place in villages on the newly de-occupied territory.”

Into the morning, air raid sirens were heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, proving the fighting continues.

“The area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 square kilometers (35 square miles),” said Malyar.

Ukraine also made minor advances on the embattled city of Bakhmut, while Moscow said Russian forces repelled an attack in the area.

The towns reclaimed by Kyiv include Lobkovo, Levadne and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, which houses a nuclear power plant now under Russian control that has raised worldwide concerns over the fighting causing a catastrophe.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is expected to arrive in Kyiv on Tuesday, ahead of a visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

In addition, he plans to discuss the Kakhovka dam, which was breached in an explosion last week. The dam created a reservoir used for cooling in the plant, driving Grossi’s visit.

The catastrophe left at least 10 dead in Kherson and other affected communities, Ukrainian authorities reported, with dozens still missing. Both sides exchanged blame, although US intelligence indicated Moscow was behind the attack.

French President Emmanel Macron met with his German and Polish counterparts in Paris meanwhile, saying they hope the campaign is as “successful as possible so that we can then start a negotiation phase in good conditions.”