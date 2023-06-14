Ukraine says Russian missile attacks kill six in Odesa, Donetsk region

Ukrainian Air Forces said they destroyed three missiles and nine drones overnight

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that Russian missiles hit civilian buildings killing at least six people overnight in the Black Sea port of Odesa and eastern Donetsk region.

The South command of Ukraine’s army reported that Russia launched four cruise missiles on Odesa.

"As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city center were damaged," the army said on Telegram.

They added that the three people killed in Odesa were working at a retail chain's warehouse when a missile hit, setting it ablaze. Seven people were also wounded.

"Sifting through the debris continues," the military said. "There may be people under."

In a separate missile strike on Tuesday night, Russian forces killed three civilians in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. He said on Facebook that two people were killed in the city of Kramatorsk and another one in the city of Kostiantynivka.

"The missiles ... hit private houses in the cities and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least 5 private houses were destroyed and about two dozen damaged, in Kostiantynivka, two were destroyed and 55 damaged," the governor said.

Ukrainian Air Forces said they destroyed three missiles and nine drones overnight. Kyiv has earlier claimed to have recaptured seven villages from Russian forces in its long-awaited counteroffensive.