African leaders to propose initial peace plan to Russia, Ukraine - report

The draft document lists a number of measures, including Russia pulling back its troops and removing tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus

African leaders prepared a series of "confidence building measures" as part of their efforts to mediate in the Ukraine-Russia war, a report said on Thursday.

According to a draft framework document seen by Reuters, the goal of the mission is "to promote the importance of peace and to encourage the parties to agree to a diplomacy-led process of negotiations."

"The conflict, as well as the sanctions placed on Russia by major trading partners of the (African) Continent, have had an adverse effect on African economies and livelihoods," the document was quoted as saying.

The document lists a number of measures that could be proposed by the African leaders, including Russia pulling back its troops and removing tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus. In exchange Moscow would be offered the suspension of implementation of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting President Vladimir Putin and sanctions relief.

"The above-mentioned measures should aim to facilitate the creation of an environment conducive for a ceasefire, and that will allow the parties to build trust and to consider formulating their peace restoration strategies," the document said.

Senegal President Macky Sall and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa are heading a delegation including leaders from Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt's prime minister that will travel to Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Friday. They will then head to Russia’s Saint Petersburg on Saturday.

The African leaders are expected to meet the presidents of both countries. According to the document, a cessation of hostilities agreement could follow and would need to be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday praised the African peace efforts, which were shared with him by Ramaphosa a month ago.

"Of course, I always encourage all efforts related to peace. It's not for me to define what they will achieve," Guterres told reporters. "This is an important initiative based on the goodwill of a number of meaningful countries."