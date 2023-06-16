Russia strikes Kyiv during African leaders' peace visit to Ukraine

Four African presidents and three representatives are due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv before heading to Russia on Saturday

Russia launched its largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks in what Ukraine says was meant as a “message” to African leaders who arrived in the country’s capital with a peace mission.

“Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

A delegation of African presidents and senior officials on a peace mission in Ukraine on Friday visited Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre by Russian troops, according to AFP.

South African "President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State and Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission at the St Andrew's Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha", the South African presidency tweeted along with a video of the visit.

According to the draft of the peace agreement seen by Reuters, the African leaders would suggest Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and remove its tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus. In exchange Russia would be reportedly offered the suspension of implementation of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting President Vladimir Putin and easing of sanctions.