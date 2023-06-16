Putin: Zelensky 'not a Jew' but a 'disgrace to Jewish people'

Russian strongman prefaces remark by saying he's have had 'many Jewish friends'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not a Jew," but rather a "disgrace to the Jewish people," Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Friday. Russia's strongman president prefaced the remark by saying he's have had "many Jewish friends."

The Russian leader made the remark during a speech at a plenary session of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg.

"I have a lot of Jewish friends," Putin told the annual economic forum. "They say that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people. "I'm not joking," he added.

The forum in takes place in western Russia at a time when the country has been the target of numerous drone attacks in recent weeks, along with an armed incursion and explosions blamed by Moscow on Kiev's forces.

Various senior Russian officials including Foreign Minister Lavrov have indulged in anti-Semitic rhetoric since the launch of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.