African peace mission arrives in Russia, while its defense minister calls for more tanks

Russian armed forces chief Shoigu stresses necessity to satisfy 'needs' at a military factory, while leaders from Africa arrive to talk 'de-escalation'

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday demanded more tanks "to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine. Meanwhile, an African delegation are scheduled to talk with President Vladimir Putin later in the day, after talking to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russian defense ministry said Shoigu stressed the need "to maintain the increased production of tanks" at a military factory in western Siberia, saying it was necessary "to satisfy the needs of Russian forces carrying out the special military operation" in Ukraine.

A high-level African diplomatic team had first visited Kyiv on Friday, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an effort to reach “peace through negotiations," as the continent suffers from rising grain prices due to Russia's invasion.

"I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering,” Zelesnky responded in a joint press conference with the African delegates.

Amidst the scheduled peace mission, Russia launched its largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, causing the African leaders to take shelter. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated “Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace.”

The South African president saw things differently, saying “it is precisely that type of event” that “makes us call for de-escalation,” and quoted Nelson Mandela several times throughout his speech. Ramapohasa added "this conflict is also affecting African countries negatively, touching on the livelihoods of 1.2 or 1.3 billion people on the African continent.”

Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, was quoted by AFP as chiming in to say "with what happened today, it's very obvious also to the African leaders how sincere Putin is about stopping the conflict.”