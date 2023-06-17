Biden: Ukraine won't have 'easy' path to join NATO

'They’ve got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy'

The United States won't make special arrangements for Ukraine to join the NATO military alliance, President Joe Biden said Saturday, despite Russia's invasion.

"They’ve got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy," the US president told reporters near Washington.

"I think they've done everything relating to demonstrating the ability to coordinate militarily," Biden added, referring to Ukraine's heroic defense efforts that escalated into a multi-directional counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying its territory.

"But there's the whole issue are their system secure? Is it non-corrupt? Does it meet all the standards that every other nation in NATO does? I think it will, I think it can, but it's not automatic."