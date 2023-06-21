Russian official says the 'two drones crashed' on approach to 'storage units of a military base' roughly 31 miles from the capital

Moscow’s regional governor Andrei Vorobyov stated that two drones were shot down near a military base early on Wednesday. The Russian defense ministry later added that it was three UAVs. No victims or damage was reported.

"Two drones crashed today at 5:30 and 5:50 in the morning on approach to storage units of a military base" in the Naro-Fominsk district of Moscow region, about 31 miles southwest of the capital city, Vorobyov wrote on Telegram.

The Russian defense ministry later added to the incident, saying that "an attempt today by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the Moscow region was thwarted."

Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP A resident inspects her belongings in a damaged residential building after a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa, Ukraine.

Ukraine started a counter-offensive with a mission to recapture its land that was seized by the Russian invasion. Drone attacks on Russia’s territory have increased since the latest move.

Being roughly 310 miles from the Ukrainian border, Moscow rarely gets targeted. Last month there were two drone incidents in the capital, one above the Kremlin and another hit a sky-rise building.

Earlier this week, Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian cities using Iranian Shahed drones. The General Staff of the Ukrainian army said the country’s air defense downed 32 out of 35 the kamikaze UAVs. Kyiv was targeted with nearly 20 of them, according to the head of the military administration Serhiy Popko.

Recently, a report was exclusively obtained by i24NEWS which identified two civilian companies that are allegedly operated by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Tehran, and which manufacture components for the Shahed drone. The faces behind the secret program were revealed by the Israeli research group Alma.

In response to another threat of Russia’s aggression, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the risk of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons was “real.” The statement came after Moscow deployed its warheads in neighboring Belarus.