Ukrainian president shares Russia's plan for Zaporizhzhia power plant, while Moscow-installed governors say a bridge or more were blown up in occupied areas

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, on Thursday, that the Ukrainian Security Service received information that Russia is "considering" a "terrorist attack" on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"We share all available information with our partners – everyone in the world. All the evidence," Zelensky added, and repeated, "absolutely everyone should know this."

"There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants anywhere. This time it should not be like with Kakhovka – the world has been warned, so the world can and must act," the Ukrainian president concluded.

Earlier in the day, a bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and Kherson region, occupied by Russia, was damaged by a Ukrainian strike, a Russian official said on Thursday.

"During the night a strike hit the Chongar bridge. There are no victims," said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed governor of Crimea.

Whereas, Vladimir Saldo, also a Russian-installed governor of the Kherson region, said that it was “bridges” that were hit by the Ukrainian strikes near Chongar.

Ukraine started a counter-offensive with a mission to recapture its land that was seized by the Russian invasion. On Wednesday, Russia’s governor of Moscow reported drone attacks, in what would be a third attempt at the capital in recent months.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan was reported to be attending a Ukraine-organized meeting in Denmark, a Western official told AFP. The source said the invitees are countries that have backed the Ukrainians, as well as those that have not.

The source told AFP that the aim was to achieve a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, but the discussions were expected to be informal, and will not include a “resulting” official statement. The meeting was first reported by the Financial Times, which cited sources familiar with the plans.

The FT cited a source as saying that officials from India, Brazil and South Africa, were invited, though the attendees were not finalized. The three of whom are central players in the BRICS bloc with Russia and China, and as such have not joined the West in sanctioning Moscow.

At the meeting in Denmark, there will also be another effort to encourage Turkey to admit Sweden into NATO. Similarly, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan “to now clear the path for this” so the Swedish will "sit at the summit table" in July.