Wagner chief vows to 'stop' Russian military leadership

The chief of mercenary group Wagner on Friday vowed to "stop" Moscow's top military leadership and called on Russians not to resist his forces.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision -- the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his spokespeople, urging Russians to remain calm.

Prigozhin accused Moscow's military leadership of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a "huge" number of forces.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender our weapons," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a furious audio message released by his spokespeople.

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps."