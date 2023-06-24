Russian Ministry of Defense building in Rostov has apparently fallen to a mix of conventional and mercenary troops rebelling against the top military leadership

Yevgeny Prigozhin led his Wagner mercenary group into Russia, vowing to stop the "evil military leadership." Rostov-on-don was the first city to fall, without resistance, and Voronezh was reportedly being heavily fortified as a halfway point to Moscow.

“I warn everyone again: we will perceive it as a threat and destroy everything around. They cannot destroy us, we have goals, we are all ready to die. All 25 thousand, and after that - another 25 thousand. Because we are dying for our country," Prigozhin recorded on his telegram channel early Saturday morning.

"We are dying for the Russian people, who must be freed from those people who are beating the civilian population, which they just hit in Rostov from helicopters. One pilot, belonging to the FSB, refused to take off and strike," Prigozhin added, referring to a Russian military helicopter that attacked his positions in Rostov.

On Friday night, the Wagner chief accused Moscow's Defense Ministry of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a "huge" number of forces. Prigozhin vowed to "stop" the top military leadership and called on Russians not to resist his forces.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision -- the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Prigozhin said, "we were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender your weapons."

Prigozhin had previously refused to comply with a new requirement that military contractors sign contracts with the Russian defense ministry before July 1, which would have made Wagner illegal in a week. In his statement, he said he was ready to find a compromise but “[the ministry] have treacherously cheated us.”