Russian president addresses nation divided in an open rebellion

Putin appeals to the citizens of Russia, amidst what he called a betrayal of personal ambition, and says he won't allow a civil war

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation on Saturday, amidst what he called an “armed mutiny” through “deceit or threats” and admitted fighting an “uphill battle,” and he pleaded for “unity.” The rebellion was called a “stab in the back” for “excessive ambitions.”

"I appeal to the Russians, the military and law enforcement agencies,” Putin started his televised speech, addressing “those who were pushed onto the path of the gravest crime, armed mutiny, through deceit or threats."

"Russia today is fighting an uphill battle for its future,” the Russian president stated, “virtually the entire military and information machine of the West is directed against us.”

"This battle, when the fate of our people is now being decided, requires the unity of all forces, unity, consolidation and responsibility."

"I repeat, any unrest is a mortal threat to our statehood, Putin warned, “our actions to defend against such a threat will be tough."

The Russian president concluded by urging those are “being dragged into this crime not to make the fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice - to stop participating in criminal actions.”

Despite calling out the betrayal and excessive ambition, Putin never mentioned Prigozhin out by name. The conflict officially started.

The Wagner group released a statement saying that Putin 'made the wrong choice' and Russia will 'have a new president' soon, indicating that Prigozhin and his mercenary group determined that the Kremlin set its iron sights against them.