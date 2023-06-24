Kyiv reports three dead and eleven wounded from Russia's air strike with over 50 missiles and two Shahe drones, other areas report damage

Ukraine reported Saturday that three civilians were killed in Kyiv, and eleven wounded, by Russian strikes across the country. The overnight barrage of missiles also damaged buildings and infrastructure.

"Eleven people were injured. Four of them were hospitalised and seven received medical assistance on the spot. Unfortunately, three people died," the emergency services said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672542077312200706 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Authorities stated that the entire country faced over 50 Russian missiles and two Shahe drones. At least 41 of the missiles were destroyed around Kyiv, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

"Several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion", Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov reported on Telegram. In Kharkiv a gas pipe was destroyed, but no casualties were reported by regional governor Oleg Syniegubov.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672487258417426434 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Wagner rebellion in Russia, using President Vladimir Putin's own tactic of not mentioning the enemy's name.

“Who terrorizes with missiles, and when they are shot down, humiliates himself to receive Shahed drones. Who despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war, in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672543858863767552 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. And all this is one person, who again and again scares by the year 1917, although he is able to result in nothing else but this,” Zelensky added.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later. It is also obvious. Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos."

The Ukrainian leader concluded, "we keep our resilience, unity and strength. All our commanders, all our soldiers know what to do. Glory to Ukraine!"