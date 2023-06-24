RT chief: Wagner coup orchestrated by US, UK, Israeli secret services

Margarita Simonyan, notorious for trafficking in baseless conspiracies at Kremlin's behest, ventures into speculation on Mossad's behind-the-scenes role

The head of Russia's state-run television network RT said Saturday there was "no doubt" that the ongoing uprising by the Wagner mercenary group against the Kremlin was orchestrated by the secret services of the US, Britain and "perhaps one Mideastern country," a clear reference to Israel.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan is notorious for trafficking in baseless conspiracies and spreading false information at the behest of the Kremlin.

In the statement reported in Russian-language media, she appears to have ventured into the well-trodden terrain of attributing near-omnipotence to Israel's Mossad spy agency and insinuating that its secret machinations are behind wars and dramatic upheavals in world politics.

The events unfolding in Russia, where a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group posed the most serious challenge yet to President Vladimir Putin's long rule, have already provided ample fodder for speculation by anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists on social media.