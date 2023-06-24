Ukraine's Zelensky on Wagner mutiny: 'Russia's weakness is obvious'

'For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home.

He made the comments on the Telegram messaging app amid an apparent mutiny on Saturday by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian military. "Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness," Zelensky wrote. "And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later."

Zelensky accused Putin of throwing "hundreds of thousands into the war, in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed."

"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government," he added in the statement.