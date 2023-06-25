Where is Prigozhin? Questions abound on whereabouts of mercenary boss

As of Sunday afternoon there were still no reports of Prigozhin arriving in Belarus

It appeared that the drama surrounding a mutinous march on the Russian capital by a mercenary group was over late on Saturday. The Wagner fighters were headed back to bases after Russia's President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow their leader to avoid treason charges and accept exile in Belarus.

However, security measures imposed under an "anti-terrorism operation" were still in place in Moscow on Sunday and, more intriguingly, Prigozhin's exact whereabouts were unclear.

Prigozhin, who sent out a series of dramatic audio and video updates during his revolt, has gone silent since the Kremlin announced that the deal had been brokered for him to end his march and leave Russia.

He was last seen late on Saturday in an SUV leaving Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized a military headquarters, to the cheers of a group of young civilian bystanders, who came to shake his hand through the car window.

Trucks carrying armored vehicles with fighters on them followed his car.

Many other questions remained, including whether Prigozhin would be joined in his Belarussian exile by his troops and what role, if any, he might have there.