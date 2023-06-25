Blinken: Wagner mutiny reveals 'real cracks' in Putin's authority

Top US diplomat adds it's 'too early' to speculate on the impact of the crisis, either on the Kremlin or on the war in Ukraine

Russia's crisis involving a mercenary group's aborted revolt against the Kremlin exposed "real cracks" in President Vladimir Putin's authority, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

The uprising by the private Wagner group and its mutinous leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend marked "a direct challenge to Putin's authority," Blinken told CBS News talk show "Face the Nation."

"So this raises profound questions, it shows real cracks," the top American diplomat said.

The remarks were the first public declarations about the developments in Russia by the United States, which over the past 24 hours had been intensively engaged in consultations with European allies on the revolt.

Blinken, making the rounds on multiple Sunday talk shows, said it was "too early" to speculate on the impact of the crisis, either on the Kremlin or on the war in Ukraine.