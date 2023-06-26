Putin says was in control of 'events' to avoid large-scale bloodshed in Russia

In Moscow, the president blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' for wanting 'Russian soldiers to kill each other'

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with security officials Monday, thanking them for their work during the Wagner mercenary group munity over the weekend, after he spoke to Russians in a public address about the armed revolt.

"From the start of the events, on my orders steps were taken to avoid large-scale bloodshed," Putin stated, and thanked Russians for their "endurance and unity, and patriotism."

"It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," he added.

Speaking to Wagner mercenaries that took part in the rebellion, Putin said "today you have the possibility to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the ministry of defence or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and close ones,” as part of the deal struck with group’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian president said “whoever wants to can go to Belarus.”

Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with the country's top security officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in Moscow.

"Civilian solidarity showed that any blackmail, any attempts to organise internal turmoil, is doomed to fail," Putin concluded.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB security service head Alexander Bortnikov and National Guard head Viktor Zolotov were present in the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the announcement.

Prigozhin spoke earlier on Monday, for the first time since the revolt, in a 11-minute audio message, in which he stated his true intentions. "The aim of the march was to avoid destruction of Wagner and to hold to account the officials who through their unprofessional actions have committed a massive number of errors," he admitted.