Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko says among the wounded was a child, as the country still searches for survivors of the strike from Russia

Russian rockets hit a bustling restaurant in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least two and wounding 22, according to the country’s interior minister. More victims may still be under rubble.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged", Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Governor of the eastern Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko described the attack, "two rockets were fired at the city of Kramatorsk... at a food establishment in the centre of the city where there were a great number of civilians."

At the scene was an AFP journalist who saw police, ambulances, soldiers, and the town mayor assemble at the Ria Pizza restaurant, along with a crowd. There were "quite a lot of people" inside the pizzeria at the time of the strike, a cook told AFP.

About 18 miles from the frontline, Kramatorsk is the last major city under Ukrainian control in the east of the country, and was once a city of 150,000 inhabitants, several of whom have fled.

