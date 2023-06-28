'Pariah' Putin 'clearly losing' Ukraine war, Biden says

US leader says, however, that it's too early to say whether the Russian strongman has emerged 'weakened' by the Wagner mutiny

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that "pariah" Vladimir Putin is "losing" the war in Ukraine, but it is too early to tell whether the Russian president has been weakened by the mercenary Wagner group's aborted rebellion.

Asked by reporters at the White House whether Putin is now weaker, Biden said: "It's hard to tell, but he's clearly losing the war" in Ukraine and "he's losing the war at home."

Putin is now "a pariah around the world," Biden added.

The White House remains cautious on interpreting the fallout from last week's extraordinary events in Russia where the forces from the Wagner group -- one of the most capable parts of the Russian military in Ukraine -- mutinied and threatened to attack Moscow, before reversing course.

Biden is leading a Western drive to support Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion launched in February last year.