Ukraine's Zelensky reveals Russian spy responsible for deadly restaurant strike

Ukrainian authorities say a video of the restaurant was sent to Russia's army a few hours before the strike that killed 12, including three children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that a suspected Russian spy was involved in a deadly missile strike that targeted a crowded restaurant, in the town of Kramatorsk, on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 12, and 60-65 wounded.

“Everyone who helps terrorists destroy life deserves the maximum punishment,” Zelensky added in his Twitter post, “these are people without humanity.”

During his evening address, Zelensky explained that the country's security services had collaborated with special police forces to arrest the suspect, who could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674157628065210370 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Ukrainian security services published a photo of a local resident they had arrested, describing him as a Russian spy. According to them, the man, who lives in Kramatorsk, sent a video of the restaurant to Russia’s army a few hours before the bombing.

Among the 12 people killed were fourteen-year-old twin sisters Yuliya and Anna Aksenchenko and a 17-year-old girl. Over 60 others were wounded, including Colombian nationals.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674358015405744130 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned Russia's attack on "defenceless" Colombians. And he named the three wounded as a decorated writer Hector Abad Faciolince, a former peace negotiator Sergio Jaramillo, and journalist Catalina Gomez. He also instructed his foreign ministry to deliver a diplomatic note of protest.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674124410016485390 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukrainian authorities say Russia fired two S-300 missiles. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "the Russian Federation does not carry out strikes on civilian infrastructure.”

The Kremlin added that it only carries out strikes on military targets, and the Russian Defense Ministry said it destroyed a "temporary deployment of Ukrainian commanders" in Kramatorsk, without giving further details.