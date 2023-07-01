CIA chief met with Zelensky during secret visit to Ukraine - report

The trip took place before the 24-hour insurrection by the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin

CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a report said on Friday.

A U.S. official told AFP that during the trip Burns reaffirmed "the U.S. commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.” According to The Washington Post, which first reported the visit, Ukrainian officials shared plans to claw back Russian-occupied territory and begin ceasefire negotiations by the end of the year.

Burns "traveled to Ukraine as he has done regularly since the beginning of Russia's recent aggression more than a year ago," the U.S. official said. The Post reported that the visit occurred in June.

The trip took place before the 24-hour insurrection by the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the official. The mutiny, which was widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, "was not a topic of discussion," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he also met with Zelensky. Pence became the first Republican presidential candidate to travel to Ukraine.