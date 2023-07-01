Zelensky says Ukraine must ‘show results’ of counteroffensive before NATO summit

He also urged Western countries to speed up the delivery of military aid

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the Ukrainian army has to “show results” on the battlefield before the summit of Kyiv’s NATO allies in July.

The president told Spanish media that the counteroffensive is advancing slower than expected due to the weather conditions. He also urged Western countries to speed up the delivery of military aid.

Reports had earlier indicated that Ukraine’s allies were concerned about the slow progress of the Ukrainian army.

“Before the summit, we must show results, but every kilometer costs lives,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by the RTVE television and radio company.

According to the president, the counteroffensive has slowed down in recent days due to heavy rains.

“Torrential rains last a long time and this has slowed down some processes,” he said.

The NATO summit will be held July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania. According to the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg, its members "will send a strong message of support to Ukraine” at the gathering.

On Friday, Ukrainian officials told reporters that Zelensky will not attend the summit in Vilnius if the leaders of the U.S.-led alliance do not invite Ukraine to join the bloc. Earlier in June, U.S. President Joe Biden said that Ukraine won't have an "easy" path to NATO.