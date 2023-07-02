Former Moscow chief rabbi listed as a 'foreign agent' by Russia

Pinchas Goldschmidt responded saying he was 'proud to be on the right side of history and to join the list of people opposing this terrible war'

Russian authorities over the weekend declared Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the acting president of the Conference of European Rabbis, a foreign agent.

The move comes as the Kremlin is clamping down on critics of the Ukraine invasion; Goldschmidt, who served for several decades as Moscow's chief rabbi, left the country in protest of the invasion.

In an official document circulated by the Russian Justice Ministry, it was claimed that Goldschmidt disseminated false information about decisions and policies made by Russian public authorities, and opposed the country’s so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Goldschmidt responded by saying that he was "proud to be on the right side of history and to join the list of people opposing this terrible war that has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands. For 30 years, I nurtured and protected Moscow’s Jewish community, and no decision will prevent me from continuing to do so.”