The Hague opens special tribunal for crimes committed in Ukraine war

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression opens in addition to previous ICC accusations of war crimes committed by Russia

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) opened on Monday, with prosecutors from Kyiv, the European Union, the United States and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ICPA was tasked to investigate and gather evidence toward a more formal special tribunal of Kremlin officials, Brussels said it had the "ultimate aim of prosecuting those responsible for the invasion" of Ukraine.

Included in the joint tribunal are Ukrainian prosecutor general Andriy Kostin, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, US Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin admitted that it had brought some 700,000 children from Ukraine into Russian territory, according to Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament

"In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine," Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel, according to Reuters on Monday.

The (ICC) already issued arrest warrants, in March, for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova. The two were accused of the “war crime unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

On June 28, Russia struck a busy restaurant in eastern Ukraine, killing over a dozen people, including three children. The death toll rose to 13 on Monday, when one of the wounded died in hospital. The deceased, Victoria Amelina, 37, was a Ukrainian writer and war crimes investigator.