Wagner chief asks for 'support' in first message after heading to Belarus

The chief of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin, who staged an aborted armed rebellion against Russia's military establishment 10 days ago, recorded the first audio message in a week telling the audience that “we need your support.”

In the recording published on Monday by the Gray Zone Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner, Prigozhin thanked his supporters.

“Today more than ever we need your support. Thank you for that. I want you to understand that our "march of justice" was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we have achieved a lot of it,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin added that he was confident that in the near future everyone would see "our next victories at the front."

He did not, however, provide any further information about his future plans or his whereabouts. Prigozhin’s previous recording was released on June 26, in which he claimed that he didn’t plan to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.

On June 27 his plane was spotted at the military airport near Minsk. The same day Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that the Wagner chief was in the country.

Last week, several media published satellite images allegedly showing camps being built in Belarus for the Wagner fighters. They are estimated to host at least 8,000 men.