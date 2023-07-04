The reports did not say where the drones had originated

Five drones were downed by Russian air defense in the Moscow region on Tuesday, according to the ministry of defense.

Another drone was shot down in the Kaluga region about 110 miles from the Russian capital.

"The Russian Defense Ministry reports that on Tuesday morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with five drones on targets in the Moscow region and New Moscow was thwarted," the RIA Novosti news agency said.

"Four Ukrainian UAVs on the territory of New Moscow were destroyed by air defense systems. Another UAV was suppressed by means of the electronic warfare and crashed on the territory of the Odintsovo disctrict of the Moscow region," the statement added.

There were no reports of casualties. According to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, two drones had been downed near the village of Valuevo in New Moscow. They had fallen into an "open field."

RIA added that landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport was restricted due to "technical reasons beyond the control of the airport." Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin also blamed Ukraine for attacking the capital.

“At this moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defense forces. All detected drones have been eliminated,” Sobyanin was quoted as saying.

Earlier in June, three drones were shot down approaching a military base near Moscow, causing to damage. In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin, and later the same month drones hit residential buildings in the Russian capital. Both attacks were blamed on Ukraine.