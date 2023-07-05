Russia lost half of its combat effectiveness in Ukraine - UK army chief

Russia has lost 2500 tanks and at best can produce 200 new tanks a year, according to Tony Radakin

The Russian army lost half of its combat effectiveness in Ukraine, the head of Britain's armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Wednesday.

“Russia has lost nearly half the combat effectiveness of its army,” Admiral Radakin said as quoted by The Financial Times.

“Last year it fired 10 million artillery shells but at best can produce 1 million shells a year. It has lost 2500 tanks and at best can produce 200 [new] tanks a year,” he said.

Radakin added that the main push of Ukraine’s counteroffensive is still ahead and rejected speculations that it was advancing too slowly. According to the official, Kyiv’s military strategy was to “starve, stretch and strike” Russian defensive lines. He confirmed, however, the “stronger than expected” density of Russian minefields

“The question is, how do you take a front line that is more than a thousand kilometers long and turn it into more of a problem for Russia than for Ukraine?” he said at a parliamentary hearing.

“That is why you are seeing multiple axes being probed and feints by Ukraine,” he explained, urging not to hold Ukraine to a specific timeline.