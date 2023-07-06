Just before the deadly missile attack on Ukraine, its president Zelensky told CNN about a lack of 'relevant weapons' and delays in being supplied

A Ukrainian apartment block was struck overnight by a Russian missile, with four reported dead in the city of Lviv, the local mayor announced on Thursday, a region rarely hit due to its distance from the frontline.

The regional governor Maksym Kozytski was the first to report a "direct hit to a residential building" in Lviv, and the city’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that there were "three dead already."

Kozytski described the rescue operation, where rescuers were "sorting through the debris,” and “the rubble is being dismantled.” He stated "We are doing everything possible to... save people."

Yuriy DYACHYSHYN / AFP Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Sadovyi was the first to report on the casualties, adding to the three deaths that eight people were wounded and "about 60 apartments" were damaged. The local mayor also detailed the impact on his city, "windows got blown out, many cars got damaged, around 50 cars.”

“There may be more people under the rubble," Sadovyi concluded.

He had also been active in providing early warnings to residents, when "several" missiles were "moving in the direction of the western regions.” The mayor also instructed people to stay in shelters after a "series of explosions" were heard.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676809627705417730

Ukraine was recently able to add Western-supplied weapons to their air defense systems, which meant that the total amount of deadly Russian missiles and drones strikes diminished. However, Ukrainian officials have said it was still insufficient to cover the whole country.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to CNN, in an exclusive interview that aired on Wednesday, in which he stated that the counteroffensive has been stymied by the lack of “relevant weapons” and the delay in being supplied. However, he did express gratitude for what has been given.

“I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines,” Zelensky told CNN’s Erin Burnett.