Ukrainian president Zelensky gains Turkey's support, U.S. cluster bombs

Turkish President Erdogan says 'there is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO,' walking a fine line between Kyiv and Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing NATO aspirations and peace talks, after the U.S. pledged to give Ukraine cluster bombs.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan said during a joint session with Zelensky, adding that "both sides should go back to peace talks".

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, talks to journalists next to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey.

Erdogan also stated that he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in August, during an official state visit to Turkey, the first since the invasion of Ukraine February 24, 2022. According to the Turkish president, the two will discuss prisoner swaps and a continued grain deal.

Attempting to be a neutral mediator, while supplying Ukraine with weapons and substantially boosting trade with Russia, Erdogan reaffirmed his call for peace negotiations, stating he will bring up the subject with Putin when they meet.

Erdogan stopped short of unequivocal support for Ukraine's NATO aspiration, at the risk of alienating his ties with Putin, while Zelensky wanted to press on the membership “now.” However, the U.S. has also urged restraint, while walking a fine line between urgent support and patience.

Washington did, however, decide to deliver the controversial weapons that have been banned across a large part of the world except for Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people on Twitter, saying it was “a timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package.”

Humanitarian groups condemned the decision, stating cluster bombs could endanger civilians for years to come, according to AFP. However, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued there was "a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory".

"And by the way, I discussed this with our allies," Biden also responded to the decision on CNN, adding that "the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition."