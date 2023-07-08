Russia attacks town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 6

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko says 'the Russians struck the town with multiple rocket launchers' killing at least 6 Ukrainians, wounding 5

Ukrainian officials reported on Saturday that six people were killed in the eastern town of Lyman, Ukraine, after an attack by Russian rockets.

"At least six people were killed and five injured... At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the town with multiple rocket launchers," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko announced on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two discussed Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, and Ankara brought up peace talks with Russia.

Washington pledged on Friday to give Ukraine cluster bombs that have been banned widely internationally except for Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky on Twitter thanked U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people for “a timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package.”

Further complicating the conflict, Ukraine and Russia accused each other last week of dangerous actions at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia. The international nuclear watchdog has repeatedly expressed alarm over the possibility of a radiation catastrophe.

Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the organization received additional access and so far did not observe explosives at the plant, “but we remain extremely alert.”

Another domain being fought has been through the international courts. The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression was opened on Monday, in order to investigate and gather evidence toward a more formal special tribunal. Brussels said it had the "ultimate aim of prosecuting those responsible for the invasion" of Ukraine.