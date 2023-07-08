Marking 500 days of war, Zelensky hails soldiers from symbolic Snake Island

Reclaiming control of the island 'is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory,' the leader said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the 500th day of the Russian invasion on Saturday by hailing the country’s soldiers in an address from a Black Sea island that has become synonymous with Ukraine’s resilience.

Speaking from Snake Island, Zelensky honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that reclaiming control of the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.”

“I want to thank — from here, from this place of victory — each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” Zelensky said. “Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine!”

The tiny island became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance on the war's first day after Ukrainian guards famously refused to surrender to Russian forces, replying “Go (expletive) yourself.”

Zelensky, wearing a black hoodie and camouflage bullet-proof vest, laid flowers to honor those who defended the island, and thanked all the soldiers who have fought for Ukraine since Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion.