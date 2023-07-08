Russia claims Turkey and Ukraine violated the terms of the prisoner swap that saw five former commanders of return to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned from a visit to Turkey, bringing home five former commanders of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol despite a prisoner exchange last year under which the men were meant to remain in Turkey.

Russia immediately denounced the release of the men. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Turkey had violated the prisoner exchange terms and failed to inform Moscow.

The commanders, hailed as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defense of the port, the biggest city Russia captured in its invasion.

Thousands of civilians were killed inside Mariupol when Russian forces laid waste the city during a three-month siege.

The Ukrainian defenders held out in tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant, until they were finally ordered by Kyiv to surrender in May last year.

Moscow freed some of them in September in a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara, under terms that required the commanders to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.