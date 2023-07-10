'We are advancing. We are not stuck,' Zelensky assures

Four people were killed and 11 were wounded on Monday in Russia's bombing of a residential area of the frontline town of Orikhiv in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The attack happened when distribution of humanitarian aid was taking place, the governor of the region Yuriy Malashko said. He added that Russia carried out 36 targeted strikes on 10 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the meantime, Ukrainian troops on Sunday advanced in their efforts to recapture Russian-occupied areas, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. In his daily video address, the president said that his country's forces had "taken the initiative" after an earlier slowdown in the long-awaited counteroffensive.

Russian sources also reported heavy fighting outside the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russian mercenary Wagner group in May after the months-long battle.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive that has been delayed due to Kyiv waiting for the delivery of Western weapons, is now focusing on capturing a cluster of villages in the southwest and areas around Bakhmut. Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said heavy fighting raged in two areas of the southeast.

"We are consolidating our gains in those areas," she wrote on Telegram.

She added that Russian troops were defending Bakhmut, while Ukrainian forces had registered "a certain advance" on the city's southern flank. Ukrainian forces also remained engaged in heavy fighting west of Bakhmut and near Lyman, Donetsk region.

Zelensky also told ABC ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania, that even though Ukraine’s advances were slower than anticipated, Ukrainian forces held the initiative.

"All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck," he said. “Today, the initiative is on our side."