'Ror Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror,' Zelensky says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday slammed NATO over its "absurd" indecisiveness regarding the timetable of Ukraine's big to join the U.S. led defense alliance.

"It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership. While at the same time vague wording about "conditions" is added even for inviting Ukraine," the wrote on social media as he was heading to the two-day NATO summit in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius.

"It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance. This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror," he added.

"Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit," Zelensky stressed.

His remarks come shortly after the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed to send a “positive message” to Ukraine seeking to join the alliance.

"We will send a clear message, a positive message on the path forward. The text in the communique will be made public within hours," he told reporters.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who will meet Zelensky on Wednesday, has said there is no agreement to offer Kyiv membership while the war with Russia rages, as this could drag NATO directly into the conflict. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters NATO will draw up a path of reforms that Ukraine will need to undertake in order to eventually join, but without giving a "timetable.”

France will supply Ukraine with SCALP long-range cruise missiles capable of striking targets deep behind Russian lines, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday, arriving at a NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius.

According to the president, Paris would send the SCALP missile, already supplied by London under the name "Storm Shadow." Macron added that the new missile delivery was aimed at allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian occupation forces "in depth" during its counteroffensive.

The SCALP/Storm Shadow is an Anglo-French weapon with a range of 155 miles. It is the longest-striking of any Western weapon supplied to Ukraine so far. Macron implied, however, that Ukraine had given an undertaking not to use SCALP against targets inside the Russian territory, saying that they had been given "to permit Ukraine to defend its own territory."

The Kremlin has already vowed to respond to France's decision.

"From our point of view, this decision is a mistake with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because this will of course force us to take countermeasures," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ludovic MARIN / AFP France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Germany, Ukraine's second biggest supplier of arms to resist the Russian invasion, pledged another $771 million in military assistance to Kyiv on Tuesday at a pivotal NATO summit. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the gathering in Vilnius that the new package "served Ukraine's priorities: air defense, tanks, artillery."