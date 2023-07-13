Kyiv hit with drone attack, at least 1 killed

Anti-aircraft units intercepted the drones, with the debris injuring two

Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early Thursday, with at least one person killed in the Podilsky district, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense forces engaged the drones, with explosions heard around the city.

“Anti-aircraft forces identified and destroyed about 10 foreign targets," said Colonel General Serhiy Popko.

At least four people were wounded as emergency response teams rushed to the Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts of the city. In Darnytsky, two people were injured “as a result of falling debris” from the drones, Klitschko said, before they were hospitalized.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressured NATO at a summit in Lithuania over its bid to become a member state, stressing that military aid would not replace membership and urging a timeline be provided.

Due to the Russian invasion and the requirement that member states have no ongoing territorial disputes, no clear timeline is set, but Zelensky said on Twitter that NATO countries indicated Ukraine would be able to join the alliance when the situation stabilizes.