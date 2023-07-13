Senior Russian general who fought in Ukraine dismissed after speaking out

According to Major General Ivan Popov, he 'rigidly' outlined all the problems in the Russian army

Russia’s commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, announced on Wednesday evening that he had been removed from his post.

Russian lawmaker and ex-commander of the 58th Army Oleg Gurulev published in his Telegram channel an audio message from Popov “to his soldiers.” In the four-minute recording, the general said he was removed from his post after reporting on problems at the front and sharply criticized Russia's military leadership.

“I’ll tell you honestly that a difficult situation arose with the senior authorities, in which I had to either be silent and cowardly and say what they wanted to hear, or call a spade a spade,” said Popov.

The 58th Army is fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, where Ukrainian forces are conducting a counteroffensive. According to Popov, he "rigidly" outlined all the problems in the Russian army.

“I drew attention to the most important tragedy of modern warfare - that is the absence of counter-battery combat, the absence of artillery reconnaissance stations and the mass deaths and injuries of our brothers from enemy artillery,” Popov said.

“The senior commanders, apparently, felt some kind of danger in me and quickly, in one light day, concocted an order, the Minister of Defense signed the order and got rid of me. As many commanders of divisional regiments said today, the servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine could not break through our army from the front, our senior commander hit us from the rear, treacherously and vilely decapitating the army at the most difficult and tense moment,” he added.

Earlier, the Gray Zone Telegram channel, affiliated with the Wagner group, announced Popov's dismissal. According to the channel, the general was sacked after he made a report to the Chief of the General Staff of Russia's army, Valery Gerasimov, and, in particular, proposed to rotate the Russian units located on the frontline.

In response to the report, Gerasimov allegedly accused Popov of being "engaged in disinformation and alarmism."

After Popov promised to get through to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "Gerasimov, in a traditional semi-hysterical tone, accused him of blackmail and said that he had actually been removed from office."