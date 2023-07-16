Putin: Russia will use cluster bombs if necessary

Putin also claimed that Kyiv's counteroffensive, launched last month to push back Moscow's forces, was failing

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserved the right to use them if such munitions would be used against Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Оf course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview.

Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries. Kyiv has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Putin also said Kyiv's counteroffensive, launched last month to push back Moscow's forces, was failing.

Ukraine began its highly anticipated fightback after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

"All enemy attempts to break through our defenses they have not succeeded since the offensive began. The enemy is not successful", Putin said in the televised interview broadcast Sunday.