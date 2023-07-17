A 14-year-old girl was wounded in the attack, her parents died

Kyiv's navy and SBU security service carried out a "special operation" using seaborne drones, a security service source told media on Monday after Russia accused Ukraine of "terrorist attack" on the Crimea bridge.

A passenger car was hit by an explosion on the bridge on Monday morning, wounding a 14-year-old girl and killing her parents, according to governor of Russia’s Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"The girl was injured," he wrote on Telegram. "The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mum."

Russian media identified the victims as Alexey and Natalia Kulik. Their teenage daughter sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the intensive care unit of the Temryuk Central Hospital in the Krasnodar region.

Gladkov added that the car the family was traveling in had a number plate from his region, which borders Ukraine and is often being shelled in recent months. Traffic along the Russian-built bridge linking Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region has been halted following what officials called an "emergency" after reports of at least two overnight explosions.

"Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory," Russia-installed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

The roadway on the Crimea side of the bridge had been "damaged," Russia's transport ministry said on Telegram, without specifying what caused the damage.

All tourists currently in Crimea should stay in their lodgings if possible, Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Crimea governor said.

The bridge to the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Last October, the bridge, which was personally inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, was partially destroyed in a blast that killed three people. Last week, Kyiv admitted responsibility for the attack.

Russia accused Ukraine of the "terrorist attack" and opened an investigation. Official representative of Ukraine's intelligence service of the Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov commented on Monday’s explosions by saying that the Crimea bridge was not supposed to be there in the first place.

“One can only quote the words of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kirill Budanov that 'the Crimea bridge is an unnecessary construction there,’” he was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

Another report, citing a military source, said that the attack was planned by the Ukrainian Navy and Security Service and carried out using surface unmanned vehicles.

“The bridge was attacked with surface drones. It was difficult to reach the bridge, but in the end they managed to do it,” the source was quoted as saying.