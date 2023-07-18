Russia says it downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

The attack comes shortly after two explosions hit the Crimea bridge on Monday

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said its air defense forces had downed 28 Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimea peninsula.

"Seventeen Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that another 11 drones were "suppressed" by electronic means and "having failed to reach their target, they crashed."

There were no casualties or damage, the ministry noted. The attack comes shortly after two explosions hit the Crimea bridge on Monday wounding a 14-year-old girl and killing her parents.

Moscow called it a “terrorist attack” and vowed retaliation. Ukraine’s security services claimed responsibility for the blasts saying they used waterborne drones to strike the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea and serving as a vital supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Partial road traffic opened on one lane of the Crimea bridge late on Monday, according to the Russian deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin. However, ferry operations were suspended on Tuesday, due to bad weather.