Hundreds died after Ukraine dam collapse, far more than Russia stated - report

'Russia covered up and undercounted true human cost of floodings after dam explosion,' AP investigation stated

Authorities of the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region of Ukraine deliberately hid the real number of victims of the flood in the region caused by a dam failure at the Kakhovka hydroelectric station in June 2023, AP said in its investigation revealed on Thursday.

AP interviewed medical workers who kept records of the dead, a volunteer who buried local residents as well as two individuals who collaborated with Ukrainian intelligence.

According to the investigation, local organization responsible for cleaning the streets of the city of Oleshky were ordered to collect the bodies of those killed by the flood and bury them in mass graves. According to medical workers, several such graves were dug in Oleshky alone, in which dozens of bodies were buried.

Additionally, doctors are said to have been prohibited from issuing death certificates for flood victims, their bodies were transferred for autopsy to other settlements in the occupied territory of the Kherson region, in violation of existing regulations.

Local medics claim that at least 200-300 people died after the Kakhovka dam explosion. Back in June, Russia stated death toll of 59 people.

The European Parliament then strongly condemned Russia's destruction of the dam saying it constituted a war crime.

