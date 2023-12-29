At least 10 killed in Russia's massive air attack across Ukraine - Kyiv

Russian Army fired around 110 missiles, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia unleashed its largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine in months on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding at least 60 others in Kyiv, the south, west and east of the country, officials said.

Dozens of people were wounded with damage reported at a maternity hospital in the central city of Dnipro and buildings in the western city of Lviv, the southeastern port of Odesa and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Two people were confirmed dead in the capital Kyiv, with more people thought to be trapped under rubble at a warehouse damaged by falling debris, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram messenger.

Two people were killed in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and at least 15 were wounded, including two children, as missiles hit residential buildings, the regional governor said.

The energy ministry reported power outages in four regions after the air attack.

"We can say that this was a massive attack," Yuriy Ihnat, the air force spokesman said on television.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities."

"Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: “Kindzhals,” S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles. A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down," added Zelenskyy.

Ukraine has been warning for weeks that Russia could be stockpiling missiles to launch a major air campaign targeting the energy system. Last year millions of people were plunged into darkness when Russian strikes pounded the power grid.

