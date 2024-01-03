Ukraine, Russia conduct largest prisoner swap since start of war

230 Ukrainians and 248 Russians released in United Arab Emirates-mediated deal

Ukraine and Russia have executed what officials in Kyiv are hailing as the most extensive prisoner exchange since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022.

The swap, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, saw 230 Ukrainian prisoners, including armed forces members and border guards, released from Russian captivity, with Ukraine releasing 248 Russians in return.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the news on social media, expressing the relief of bringing back "over 200 warriors and civilians from Russian captivity." This marks the first major prisoner exchange since August, underscoring the complexities of negotiations between the two nations amid the ongoing conflict.

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the challenging nature of the negotiations, emphasizing the difficulties faced in reaching an agreement. While both countries have engaged in previous prisoner swaps, Zelensky noted last month that the process had slowed down due to "very specific reasons" on Russia's part.

Images and videos from the release highlighted the emotional return of the prisoners, with a video from Moscow showing freed Russians smiling on a bus. Among those released by Ukraine were seven defenders of Snake Island, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, National Guardsmen captured at the Chernobyl exclusion zone, and soldiers detained during the Mariupol battle for the Azovstal steel plant. Six civilians were also included in the released group, according to Kyiv.

The United Arab Emirates received appreciation from both sides for mediating the complex negotiations. Last month, Ukraine revealed that it had successfully freed 2,598 individuals from Russian captivity through 48 previous swaps, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to bring their citizens back home amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the conflict.