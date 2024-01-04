Ukrainian cyber spy chief warns West 'no one is untouchable' from Russian hackers

According to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) cybersecurity head, Russia had been inside telecom giant Kyivstar for months and were able to destroy its 'core'

Ukraine's cyber spy chief, Illia Vitiuk, provided in-depth details of Russian cyberattacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly how hackers were inside a telecom giant for months and were able to destroy it from the inside, during an interview with Reuters published on Thursday.

"This attack is a big message, a big warning, not only to Ukraine, but for the whole Western world to understand that no one is actually untouchable," the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) cybersecurity head said in the interview.

The Russian hackers were inside telecoms giant Kyivstar's system from at least May last year, according to Vitiuk, who stressed that the extensive damage by the prolonged operation should serve as a "big warning" to the West.

The cyber spy chief described how the attack wiped “almost everything,” stating it was probably the first example of such an extensive cyber operation on civil infrastructure that "completely destroyed the core of a telecoms operator."

(AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

This came despite heavy investments in cybersecurity by the large private company, Kyivstar, the Ukrainian official noted. Nevertheless, the hack knocked out services for some 24 million users for a period of days from December 12.

Vitiuk said the multifaceted attack caused "disastrous" destruction, as well as being aimed to strike a psychological blow and gather intelligence, through access to locations of phones, personal information and messages, and a possibility of stealing social media accounts.

Kyivstar played down the damage, with a spokesperson telling Reuters that "no facts of leakage of personal and subscriber data have been revealed,” but the company has been working closely with the SBU to investigate the attack.

The SBU cyber head said there were still “a number of new attempts aimed at dealing more damage to the operator,” and that there had been over 4,500 major cyberattacks thwarted on Ukrainian governmental bodies and critical infrastructure, but concluded that there was no big impact on Ukraine’s military from the latest attack.