Russia to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran - report

The Kremlin is planning to acquire short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, WSJ said on Thursday citing U.S. officials. The report comes weeks after Moscow announced a major Russia-Iran deal and amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

The supplies are said to assist Russia in targeting Ukrainian infrastructure in the "critical moment" of the war, said a U.S. official.

"The United States is concerned that Russian negotiations to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advancing. We assess that Russia intends to purchase missile systems from Iran," they stated.

According to the report, Russia’s intentions to buy Iranian missiles became evident to the White House in mid-December after the Russia delegation visited "an Iranian training area to observe ballistic missiles and related equipment displayed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IDRGC) Aerospace Force." It is said to have included Iran's short-range Ababil missile.

If the deployments take place, they would add to Russia's purchase of the ballistic-missile launchers and dozens of ballistic missiles from North Korea, notes WSJ.

Earlier on Friday, Russia carried out a massive air attack across Ukraine, firing at least 110 missiles. Ukrainian authorities stated that 12 people were killed in the attacks.

Washington has voiced its concern over increased Russia-Iran cooperation for several months. This dialogue appears to be worrisome to the U.S. partially due to the fear of Tehran's growing influence in the Middle East amid intensified tensions in the region.

According to an unnamed U.S. official cited by Reuters, the U.S. military on Thursday conducted an airstrike in eastern Baghdad, killing at least two members of an Iran-linked militia.

