Russia prepares to intensify winter offensive in eastern Ukraine - report

Russia may intensify its offensive in eastern Ukraine aiming to capture the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claimed on Saturday.

"Russian forces appear to have conditions conducive to intensifying operations in the Kupyansk direction with the intent of making territorial gains in areas that are more operationally significant than other areas that Russian forces are currently attempting to seize."

This evaluation is backed by the recent statements from the Ukrainian officials who have claimed that Russian forces aim to gain control over Kupyansk and Borova during the winter of 2024. Shall this attempt be successful, it would create the ground for further offensive by the Russian troops, noted the ISW.

According to the report, Russian military appears to "have gradually reconstituted [the] units" degraded during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in back September 2022 and Russia’s failed winter-spring 2023 offensive."

"The Russian command likely intends these relatively well-rested and reconstituted units to intensify localized offensive operations that Russian forces started in the area in October 2023," read the ISW assessment.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The report comes after Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, on Friday stressed that the situation with Washington's aid to Kyiv was "dire" due to the decision being tied to the tough negotiations over immigration still ongoing in the U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to convene on January 10 regarding Russia’s reported use of North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine, likely in violation of the UNSC resolutions.

