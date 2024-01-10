Russia claims intercepting UAVs in several southern regions

Russian authorities on Wednesday claimed intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Volgograd, Voronezh and Saratov regions in the south of the country. The reports follow a series of mutual drone strikes between the parties as the Ukraine-Russia war approaches its two-year mark.

Russia claimed downing the drones successfully, with no casualties or damage caused. According to unconfirmed social media reports, the two UAVs in question fell on the territory of a military airfield in the Saratov region, said BBC.

AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna

A multi-story building and a fuel energy facility were damaged earlier on Tuesday after several drones fell and wounded three, said Russian media outlet RIA. In total, three UAVs fell in the city of Oryol and the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force Spokesperson Colonel Yuriy Ihnat reported the nation's shortage of anti-aircraft guided missiles after several recent large Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian territory.

Additionally, a woman was killed in Russian strike on Kupiansk area in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities stated on Wednesday. The region is said to be one of the areas of Russia's potential winter offensive, said the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

