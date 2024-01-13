Ukraine suffers Russian mass missile attack

Ukraine suffered a massed Russian missile attack in the early hours of Saturday, its air force said, adding that Moscow had fired some of its most fearsome hypersonic missiles.

Air defences shot down eight Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those provinces.

However, no details were given on whether any targets were hit, and far less information about the attack than usual was provided by officials.Ukraine's air force warned during the attack that Russia had fired Kinzhal missiles - perhaps the hardest conventional Russian missile to shoot down, moving at several times the speed of sound.

"As a result of being hit by the debris of an enemy missile, several private homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one building was practically destroyed," the police wrote, adding that a dog had been killed but no people were hurt.

The attacks came as France's newly-appointed Prime Minister Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne arrived in Kyiv for a solidarity visit to Ukraine seeking to reassure the country, approaching a two-year mark in its war against Russia, of Paris's support.

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rushi Sunak earlier on Friday announced a substantial increase in military funding to Ukraine for the next financial year, amounting to $3.2 billion. NATO earlier on Wednesday pledged further major military, economic aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia is said to make limited advances in eastern Ukraine, said U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Ongoing fighting is reported in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

