Russian President Vladimir Putin, attending a meeting with heads of the country's municipalities, made several statements regarding the war with Ukraine as well as the future of the Russian anti-war emigrants.

He stated that Ukraine's statehood is in danger if the war continues as it is by the end of conflict's second year. "If they don't want it [negotiations] - that's fine, but we are now seeing the obvious failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive, and the Russian Armed Forces have full initiative at the frontline," - claimed Putin.

While Russian Army has shown limited advancement in eastern Ukraine over past weeks, Ukrainian Armed Forces have managed to shoot down command planes above its territory. A series of attacks has recently hit Russia's southern cities, including Voronezh, with population of over 1 million people.

Russian President accused Kyiv and the West of refusing from negotiations. "They acknowledge that they were ready to carry on with the talks but UK's former Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson told them not to agree. Everything would have been over 1.5 years ago. Aren't they fools?"

"Their attempt to make us give up all the conquers of the past 1.5 years - well, it is impossible. Ukraine's establishment knows it, Western elites know it," continued Putin. "But their so-called 'peace formula' is the continuation of [Ukraine's President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's order not to negotiate with Russia."

YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP

In his interview to NBC earlier in November, Zelesnkyy reiterated Kyiv's stance on the possibility of talks with Moscow saying he was "not ready to speak with the terrorists, because their word is nothing. They have to go out from our territory, only after that, the world can switch on diplomacy."

Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine's Crimea back in 2014 and, after the beginning of the war, announced annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine despite only partial control of the territories in question.

Putin also spoke of his own population referring to those who have left Russia since the war with Ukraine kicked off back in February 2022 and national mobilization was announced in September 2022. He claimed that more and more Russians are seeking going back as it is "impossible [for them] to raise children in [societies] with such abnormal values," hinting towards the state of gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights in the West.

While it is challenging to calculate precisely how many Russians left the country since February 2022, approximately 900,000 people are said to have emigrated from Russia during that period.

