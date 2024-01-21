At least 13 people were killed in Russia-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine by Ukrainian shelling, stated Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-installed mayor, on his Telegram. 10 more people are said to have been wounded.

The attack comes as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops have recently advanced Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia border area amid continued positional engagements along the entire line of contact, said Institute for the Study of War.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1748544627404132616

As the Russia-Ukraine war has almost reached a two-year mark, NATO announced the largest military drill since the Cold War, deploying approximately 90,000 troops. Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO military committee, on Friday said the West should prepare for a war with Russia within the upcoming 20 years.

“We need public and private actors to change their mindset from an era in which everything was plannable, foreseeable, controllable, focused on efficiency to an era in which anything can happen at any time. An era in which we need to expect the unexpected,” stated Bauer.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1748289794411466886

